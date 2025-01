Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 47.39% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.99% to Rs 4796.80 crore

Net profit of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services rose 47.39% to Rs 917.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 622.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.99% to Rs 4796.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4100.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.4796.804100.0872.3764.481315.21895.611233.01826.38917.57622.56

