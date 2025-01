SIS consolidated net profit rises 176.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.41% to Rs 3362.51 crore

Net profit of SIS rose 176.52% to Rs 102.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 36.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 9.41% to Rs 3362.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3073.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3362.513073.444.664.93155.02123.29114.3381.66102.1236.93

