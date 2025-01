Som Distilleries & Breweries consolidated net profit rises 19.57% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.06% to Rs 301.12 crore

Net profit of Som Distilleries & Breweries rose 19.57% to Rs 21.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.06% to Rs 301.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 266.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.301.12266.3412.0611.9535.9829.3429.1623.7621.5117.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News