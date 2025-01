Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit rises 8.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.70% to Rs 12688.96 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Auto rose 8.02% to Rs 2195.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2032.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.70% to Rs 12688.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11892.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.12688.9611892.1021.6820.312978.152759.132876.432666.222195.652032.62

