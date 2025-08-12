ITL Industries consolidated net profit declines 0.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.07% to Rs 41.41 crore

Net profit of ITL Industries declined 0.87% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.07% to Rs 41.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

