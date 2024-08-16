Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) standalone net profit declines 21.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.40% to Rs 22.06 crore

Net profit of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) declined 21.69% to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.40% to Rs 22.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.22.0623.3221.0827.535.537.014.726.223.614.61

