Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) standalone net profit declines 21.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:44 AM IST
Sales decline 5.40% to Rs 22.06 crore

Net profit of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) declined 21.69% to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.40% to Rs 22.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales22.0623.32 -5 OPM %21.0827.53 -PBDT5.537.01 -21 PBT4.726.22 -24 NP3.614.61 -22

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

