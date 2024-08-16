Artemis Electricals & Projects consolidated net profit declines 44.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:44 AM IST
Sales rise 8.98% to Rs 12.38 crore

Net profit of Artemis Electricals & Projects declined 44.44% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.98% to Rs 12.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales12.3811.36 9 OPM %6.3815.58 -PBDT0.831.58 -47 PBT0.480.98 -51 NP0.350.63 -44

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

