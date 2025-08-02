ABB India standalone net profit declines 20.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.97% to Rs 3144.52 crore

Net profit of ABB India declined 20.69% to Rs 351.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 443.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.97% to Rs 3144.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2808.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3144.522808.4813.1719.32509.65624.73474.11593.76351.74443.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News