Federal Bank consolidated net profit declines 10.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 6.29% to Rs 7150.84 crore

Net profit of Federal Bank declined 10.63% to Rs 918.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1027.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 6.29% to Rs 7150.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6727.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.7150.846727.6064.9669.561269.831404.341269.831404.34918.321027.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News