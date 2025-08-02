Gujarat Ambuja Exports consolidated net profit declines 15.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.41% to Rs 1291.23 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Ambuja Exports declined 15.25% to Rs 65.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 76.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.41% to Rs 1291.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1090.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1291.231090.447.469.69121.16131.1585.67100.3365.0276.72

