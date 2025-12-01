Amrapali Films standalone net profit rises 37.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Net profit of Amrapali Films rose 37.50% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.62% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.900.7424.4421.620.220.160.220.160.220.16

