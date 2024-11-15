Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Amrapali Industries standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Net profit of Amrapali Industries declined 66.67% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.30% to Rs 8031.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6965.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8031.286965.40 15 OPM %00.03 -PBDT0.700.57 23 PBT0.240.20 20 NP0.100.30 -67

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

