AMS Polymers standalone net profit declines 35.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.02% to Rs 25.38 crore

Net profit of AMS Polymers declined 35.29% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.02% to Rs 25.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.25.3822.261.341.710.160.240.150.230.110.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News