Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhruva Capital Services standalone net profit rises 137.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 96.55% to Rs 0.57 crore

Net profit of Dhruva Capital Services rose 137.50% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 96.55% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.570.29 97 OPM %85.9682.76 -PBDT0.740.24 208 PBT0.740.24 208 NP0.570.24 138

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

