Dhruva Capital Services standalone net profit rises 137.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 96.55% to Rs 0.57 crore

Net profit of Dhruva Capital Services rose 137.50% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 96.55% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

