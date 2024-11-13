Alliance Integrated Metaliks reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.25 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.50% to Rs 20.40 crore

Net loss of Alliance Integrated Metaliks reported to Rs 17.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 130.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.50% to Rs 20.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.20.4016.0032.8917.50-9.80-17.77-17.25-24.92-17.25130.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News