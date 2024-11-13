Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. standalone net profit rises 116.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 104.60% to Rs 1.78 crore

Net profit of Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. rose 116.00% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 104.60% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.780.87 105 OPM %98.3195.40 -PBDT1.750.83 111 PBT1.750.83 111 NP1.620.75 116

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

