Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. standalone net profit rises 116.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. rose 116.00% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 104.60% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.780.8798.3195.401.750.831.750.831.620.75

