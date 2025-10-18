Sonam standalone net profit declines 32.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.09% to Rs 31.28 crore

Net profit of Sonam declined 32.84% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.09% to Rs 31.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.31.2824.427.1611.101.942.461.231.790.901.34

