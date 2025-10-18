Panchmahal Steel standalone net profit declines 69.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.48% to Rs 92.63 crore

Net profit of Panchmahal Steel declined 69.10% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.48% to Rs 92.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 99.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.92.6399.053.434.952.784.470.792.460.551.78

