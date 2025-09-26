Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 15.31 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 249.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6136 shares

Rites Ltd, Godrej Agrovet Ltd, ACC Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 September 2025.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 15.31 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 249.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6136 shares. The stock dropped 2.33% to Rs.432.00. Volumes stood at 3804 shares in the last session.

Rites Ltd registered volume of 19.03 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 31.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 61277 shares. The stock rose 3.43% to Rs.261.15. Volumes stood at 24814 shares in the last session.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd recorded volume of 36094 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5052 shares. The stock gained 4.15% to Rs.715.10. Volumes stood at 6493 shares in the last session.

ACC Ltd registered volume of 80975 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12279 shares. The stock slipped 0.52% to Rs.1,842.35. Volumes stood at 12069 shares in the last session.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd clocked volume of 5.52 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.44 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.91% to Rs.343.05. Volumes stood at 68160 shares in the last session.

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

