Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers IPO subscribed 1.11 times

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
The offer received bids for 1.48 crore shares as against 1.33 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers received bids for 1,48,34,376 shares as against 1,33,63,342 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Wednesday (24 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.11 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 23 September 2025 and it will close on 25 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 393 and 414 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 36 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) consists of fresh issue to raise Rs 745 crore through issuance of 1.90 crore equity shares at the lower band of Rs 393 per share (face value Rs 5 per share) and 1.80 crore equity shares at the upper band of Rs 414 per share.

The company proposes to use Rs 550 crore from the net proceeds in FY2026 towards long term working capital requirements. The balance would be used for general corporate purposes and business requirements of the company as approved by the board.

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers is an established full-service brokerage house in India with over 30 years of experience. The company offerings and services are categorized in 3 categories: broking services, margin trading facility and distribution of financial products.

The company caters to a diverse set of clients across retail, high net worth individuals, ultra-high net worth individuals and institutions. The investment offerings of the company span across a wide array of asset classes like equity, derivatives, commodities, and currency markets. The client base is spread across various age demographics with 2.21 lakh active clients at end March 2025.

Ahead of the IPO, Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers on Monday, 22 September 2025, raised Rs 220.49 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 53.26 lakh shares at Rs 414 each to 15 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 103.61 crore and income from operations of Rs 845.70 crore for the three months ended on 31st March 2025.

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

