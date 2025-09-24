Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Epack Prefab Technologies IPO subscribed 30%

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
The offer received bids for 52.75 lakh shares as against 1.76 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Epack Prefab Technologies received bids for 52,75,564 shares as against 1,76,70,103 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Wednesday (24 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.30 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 September 2025 and it will close on 26 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 194 and 204 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 73 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The issue comprises both fresh issue of equity share aggregating to Rs 300 crore and offer for sale of 1,00,00,000 crore equity shares all by promoters, promoter family and promoter group companies.

Of the net proceeds from fresh issue, Rs 102.967 crore will be towards financing the capital expenditure requirements for setting up new manufacturing facility at Alwar (in Rajasthan) for manufacturing of continuous Sandwich Insulated Panels and pre-engineered steel building. Rs 58.173 crore for financing the capital expenditure towards expansion of existing manufacturing facility at Mambattu (Unit 4) in Andhra Pradesh for increasing the pre-engineered steel building capacity. Rs 70 crore for repayment and/or pre-payment of certain borrowings availed by the company; and balance for general corporate purposes.

Epack Prefab Technologies is engaged in pre-fab business, wherein it provide complete solutions to customers on turnkey basis which includes designing, manufacturing, installation and erection of pre-engineered steel buildings, pre-fabricated structures and its components in India and overseas.

It sell its pre-fab business products under the brand name EPACK PREFAB and EPS packaging business products under the brand name EPACK PACKAGING. In FY25 revenue from operations about 84.07% came from pre-fab business segment and balance 15.93% came from EPS packaging business.

Ahead of the IPO, Epack Prefab Technologies on Tuesday, 23 September 2025, raised Rs 151.19 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 74.11 lakh shares at Rs 204 each to 16 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 59.32 crore and sales of Rs 1,133.92 crore for the twelve months ended on 31st March 2025.

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

