Anand Rayons standalone net profit rises 126.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Anand Rayons rose 126.92% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.02% to Rs 75.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 70.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.75.9570.311.501.311.270.581.180.521.180.52

