Electronics Mart India consolidated net profit declines 71.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.72% to Rs 1739.39 crore

Net profit of Electronics Mart India declined 71.89% to Rs 21.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 76.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.72% to Rs 1739.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1926.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1739.391926.676.338.2973.90133.3137.07103.1621.6276.91

