Rishi Techtex standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.27% to Rs 30.28 crore

Net profit of Rishi Techtex rose 66.67% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.27% to Rs 30.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.30.2827.466.846.701.651.230.920.540.650.39

