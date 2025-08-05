Magadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit declines 98.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.33% to Rs 333.04 crore

Net profit of Magadh Sugar & Energy declined 98.08% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.33% to Rs 333.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 359.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.333.04359.395.739.827.6722.450.2615.910.2211.43

