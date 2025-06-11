World Bank retains India's FY26 growth at 6.3% amid global uncertainties

World Bank on Tuesday projected India to maintain the fastest growth rate among the worlds largest economies, at 6.3 percent in FY2025/26 (April 2025 to March 2026). Nevertheless, the forecast for growth in FY2025/26 has been downgraded by 0.4 percentage point relative to January projections, with exports dampened by weaker activity in key trading partners and rising global trade barriers. Investment growth is expected to slow, primarily reflecting a surge in global policy uncertainty. According to the World Banks latest Global Economic Prospects report, heightened trade tensions and policy uncertainty are expected to drive global growth down this year to its slowest pace since 2008 outside of outright global recessions.

