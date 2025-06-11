Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR extends upside

INR extends upside

Image
Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
The Indian rupee is extending further gains against a weak dollar in opening trades on Wednesday although investors await further clarity from ongoing US China trade talks. The greenback is staying cautiously steady below 99 mark ahead of US inflation print to be released later today. INR opened at Rs 85.53 per dollar and climbed to a high of 85.47 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee rose 9 paise to close at 85.57 against the US dollar on the back of strong foreign capital inflows. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex moved in a thin range before ending the session down 53.49 points at 82,391.72. The broader NSE Nifty index finished marginally higher at 25,104.25. On the NSE, USDINR futures are trading lower at 85.56, down 0.09% on the day.

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

