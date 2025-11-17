Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anant Raj climbs after ARCPL inks MoU with APEDB to build data center, IT park

Anant Raj climbs after ARCPL inks MoU with APEDB to build data center, IT park

Nov 17 2025
Anant Raj jumped 2.24% to Rs 629.90 after Anant Raj Cloud (ARCPL) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) to develop new data center along with IT Park in Andhra Pradesh.

Anant Raj Cloud is a wholly owned-subsidiary of the company.

The agreement provides for ARCPL's phased investment of approximately Rs 4,500 crore for the development of a data center along with the IT Park in Andhra Pradesh, which is expected to create around 8,500 direct and 7,500 indirect jobs.

Anant Raj is a diversified real estate company focused on developing IT parks, hospitality projects, data centers, office complexes, shopping malls, and residential projects in India. The company has a strong presence in Delhi, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and other parts of the NCR region.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 30.8% to Rs 138.12 crore on 23% increase in net sales to Rs 630.79 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Nov 17 2025

