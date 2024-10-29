Khaitan (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.69 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.27% to Rs 14.77 crore

Net profit of Khaitan (India) reported to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.27% to Rs 14.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.14.7714.968.677.290.79-0.100.69-0.590.69-0.59

