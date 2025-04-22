Consumer Durables stocks rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 626.03 points or 1.08% at 58537.13 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 4.39%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 1.67%),Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (up 1.36%),Havells India Ltd (up 0.9%),Supreme Industries Ltd (up 0.69%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.46%), Titan Company Ltd (up 0.22%), Voltas Ltd (up 0.15%), and Blue Star Ltd (up 0.13%).

On the other hand, Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 1.27%), turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 351.34 or 0.72% at 49096.76.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 112.89 points or 0.76% at 15032.39.

The Nifty 50 index was up 55.35 points or 0.23% at 24180.9.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was up 223.51 points or 0.28% at 79632.01.

On BSE,2219 shares were trading in green, 908 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News