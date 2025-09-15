Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anant Raj Ltd Spurts 4.12%

Anant Raj Ltd Spurts 4.12%

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Anant Raj Ltd has added 3.69% over last one month compared to 1.39% gain in BSE Realty index and 1.64% rise in the SENSEX

Anant Raj Ltd gained 4.12% today to trade at Rs 555.35. The BSE Realty index is up 0.84% to quote at 6926. The index is up 1.39 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd increased 1.25% and DLF Ltd added 0.97% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 15.87 % over last one year compared to the 1.17% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 40012 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 85252 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 947.25 on 08 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 366.15 on 07 Apr 2025.

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

