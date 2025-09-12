Bharat Forge inks two global defence deals to boost aerospace footprint

Bharat Forge (BFL) has announced two major international partnerships aimed at strengthening its global presence in the defence & aerospace sectors.

The agreementsone with a UK-based partner focused on advanced unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and another with a UAE-based firm involving the supply of long-range artillery systemsrepresent a significant milestone in BFLs strategy to enter high-value defence manufacturing and boost its export portfolio.

At the DSEI 2025 exhibition in London, BFL signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Windracers, a UK-based manufacturer of the ULTRA heavy-lift UAV. The two-year partnership will focus on deploying and localising the ULTRA platform in India, supporting military and civil applications including carrier onboard delivery for the Navy, high-altitude logistics for the Army and Air Force, and operations in remote or difficult terrain. The collaboration aligns with the UK-India Free Trade Agreement and the India-UK Vision 2035, promoting joint innovation and aerospace technology transfer.

Amit Kalyani, Joint MD of Bharat Forge, said the partnership enhances Indias indigenous UAV ecosystem and meets critical tri-service logistics needs. Windracers ULTRA, with its six-to-seven-hour endurance, large payload capacity, and proven performance in challenging environments like Antarctica, is well-suited for Indias diverse operational conditions. Simon Muderack, CEO of Windracers, highlighted that the partnership brings operational autonomy to Indias UAV capabilities while scaling dual-use applications. In a parallel development, Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of BFL, signed a landmark agreement in Abu Dhabi with MP3 International, part of the UAEs EDGE Group. Under the deal, KSSL will supply 155mm howitzer barrels, a critical component used globally for long-range, high-explosive firepower. This is the first such contract between Indian and Emirati companies for large-calibre defence systems.

The partnership is expected to strengthen defence cooperation between India and the UAE, while also opening export opportunities in Southeast Asia and the wider MENA region. Neelesh Tungar, CEO of KSSL, said the agreement reinforces Bharat Forges role in global defence manufacturing. Khalifa Al Ali, CEO of MP3 International, noted the deal reflects EDGE Groups strategic focus on enhancing bilateral ties and expanding the regional defence ecosystem. Together, these partnerships represent a significant milestone in Bharat Forges global expansion strategy. They support Indias self-reliance goals under Aatmanirbhar Bharat, boost export potential, and deepen defence collaboration with two of Indias key strategic partnersthe UK and UAE.