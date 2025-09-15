Engineers India gains on bagging Rs 618-cr contract for fertilizer project in Africa

Engineers India rose 2.38% to Rs 213.95 after it has secured contract worth Rs 618 crore to provide project management consultancy (PMC) & engineering procurement and construction management (EPCM) services for a new fertilizer plant in Africa.

The contract, awarded by a fertilizer company based in Africa, involves end-to-end consultancy and engineering services for setting up the new plant. The project is slated to be executed over a 24-month period, EIL said in a regulatory filing.

While the company has not disclosed specific terms and conditions of the contract citing confidentiality agreements, the estimated value of the contract is pegged at approximately Rs 618 crore.

EIL confirmed that its promoter, promoter group, or group companies have no interest in the awarding entity. The transaction does not fall within the ambit of related party transactions. The project strengthens EILs footprint in the international market and underscores its expertise in executing large-scale infrastructure projects across sectors such as hydrocarbons, petrochemicals, and fertilizers. Engineers India (EIL) is an engineering consultancy and technology licensing company in the fields of hydrocarbons, petrochemicals, fertilizers, metallurgy, ports & terminals, and other sectors of industry, having a DSIR-recognized R&D center. The company reported a 28.6% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 65.40 crore on a 39.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 870.36 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.