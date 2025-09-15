Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Engineers India gains on bagging Rs 618-cr contract for fertilizer project in Africa

Engineers India gains on bagging Rs 618-cr contract for fertilizer project in Africa

Image
Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Engineers India rose 2.38% to Rs 213.95 after it has secured contract worth Rs 618 crore to provide project management consultancy (PMC) & engineering procurement and construction management (EPCM) services for a new fertilizer plant in Africa.

The contract, awarded by a fertilizer company based in Africa, involves end-to-end consultancy and engineering services for setting up the new plant. The project is slated to be executed over a 24-month period, EIL said in a regulatory filing.

While the company has not disclosed specific terms and conditions of the contract citing confidentiality agreements, the estimated value of the contract is pegged at approximately Rs 618 crore.

EIL confirmed that its promoter, promoter group, or group companies have no interest in the awarding entity. The transaction does not fall within the ambit of related party transactions.

The project strengthens EILs footprint in the international market and underscores its expertise in executing large-scale infrastructure projects across sectors such as hydrocarbons, petrochemicals, and fertilizers.

Engineers India (EIL) is an engineering consultancy and technology licensing company in the fields of hydrocarbons, petrochemicals, fertilizers, metallurgy, ports & terminals, and other sectors of industry, having a DSIR-recognized R&D center.

The company reported a 28.6% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 65.40 crore on a 39.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 870.36 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bharat Forge inks two global defence deals to boost aerospace footprint

Bharat Forge Q1 PAT rises 63% YoY to Rs 284 cr

Vikram Solar wins 200 MW solar modules order from AB Energia

Karnataka Bank appoints Vijayakumar P.H. as CFO

Stock Alert: DCX Systems, Waaree Energies, Engineers India, UGRO Capital

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story