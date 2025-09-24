Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anant Raj Ltd Surges 0.69%

Anant Raj Ltd Surges 0.69%

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Anant Raj Ltd has added 24.22% over last one month compared to 0.25% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.35% rise in the SENSEX

Anant Raj Ltd gained 0.69% today to trade at Rs 670.5. The BSE Realty index is up 0.15% to quote at 7099.88. The index is down 0.25 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sobha Ltd increased 0.57% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd added 0.41% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 19.01 % over last one year compared to the 3.53% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Anant Raj Ltd has added 24.22% over last one month compared to 0.25% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.35% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 19237 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.07 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 947.25 on 08 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 366.15 on 07 Apr 2025.

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

