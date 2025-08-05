Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kitex Garments launches "Little Star" USA brand in India

Kitex Garments launches "Little Star" USA brand in India

Aug 05 2025
Kitex Garments has launched its globally trusted Little Star USA brand in the Indian market. This strategic move marks a significant milestone, signaling Kitex's foray into India's booming domestic kidswear sector after decades of industry leadership as a major exporter.

Kitex will debut Little Star on multiple leading online platforms, recognizing the pivotal role of digital channels in India's rapidly evolving retail landscape. This online-first approach allows for accelerated brand recognition, broader market reach, and agility in capturing demand. Kitex is targeting an ambitious annual revenue milestone of Rs 1,000 crore within 2 to 3 years for the Little Star brand in Indiaa testament to its growth vision and execution capability.

Aug 05 2025

