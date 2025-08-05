Kitex Garments launches "Little Star" USA brand in India

Kitex Garments has launched its globally trusted Little Star USA brand in the Indian market. This strategic move marks a significant milestone, signaling Kitex's foray into India's booming domestic kidswear sector after decades of industry leadership as a major exporter.

Kitex will debut Little Star on multiple leading online platforms, recognizing the pivotal role of digital channels in India's rapidly evolving retail landscape. This online-first approach allows for accelerated brand recognition, broader market reach, and agility in capturing demand. Kitex is targeting an ambitious annual revenue milestone of Rs 1,000 crore within 2 to 3 years for the Little Star brand in Indiaa testament to its growth vision and execution capability.