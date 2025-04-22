Anant Raj standalone net profit rises 59.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.64% to Rs 337.23 croreNet profit of Anant Raj rose 59.47% to Rs 65.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 43.64% to Rs 337.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 234.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 68.56% to Rs 219.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 130.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 53.81% to Rs 1228.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 798.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
