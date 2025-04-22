Sify Infinit Spaces consolidated net profit declines 18.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.12% to Rs 368.68 crore

Net profit of Sify Infinit Spaces declined 18.24% to Rs 17.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.12% to Rs 368.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 292.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.51% to Rs 126.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 93.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.20% to Rs 1428.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1114.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

