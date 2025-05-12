Andhra Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 49.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.58% to Rs 89.47 crore

Net Loss of Andhra Cements reported to Rs 49.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 18.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.58% to Rs 89.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 91.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 152.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 65.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.22% to Rs 274.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 268.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

89.4791.84274.05268.11-5.92-5.01-10.67-1.21-25.33-14.75-96.62-65.27-43.65-29.67-168.25-121.68-49.91-18.78-152.11-65.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News