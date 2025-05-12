Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Andhra Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 49.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Andhra Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 49.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 2.58% to Rs 89.47 crore

Net Loss of Andhra Cements reported to Rs 49.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 18.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.58% to Rs 89.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 91.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 152.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 65.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.22% to Rs 274.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 268.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales89.4791.84 -3 274.05268.11 2 OPM %-5.92-5.01 --10.67-1.21 - PBDT-25.33-14.75 -72 -96.62-65.27 -48 PBT-43.65-29.67 -47 -168.25-121.68 -38 NP-49.91-18.78 -166 -152.11-65.61 -132

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex settles 2,975 pts higher on India-Pakistan ceasefire, Nifty climbs above 24,900

KEC International wins orders worth Rs 1034 cr

Man Industries hits the roof after PAT rises nearly 3x YoY to Rs 68 crore in Q4

Piramal Pharma gains after receiving EIR for Turbhe facility from USFDA

Pound speculative net longs climb further

First Published: May 12 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story