Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KEC International wins orders worth Rs 1034 cr

KEC International wins orders worth Rs 1034 cr

Image
Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

K E C International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,034 crore across various businesses:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): (i) STATCOM project from a global OEM in India and (ii) Supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas

Civil: (i) Establishing a Semiconductor plant for a prominent private player in India and (ii) Executing an upstream project for a leading steel player in India

Cables: (i) Supply of various types of cables across India

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex settles 2,975 pts higher on India-Pakistan ceasefire, Nifty climbs above 24,900

Man Industries hits the roof after PAT rises nearly 3x YoY to Rs 68 crore in Q4

Piramal Pharma gains after receiving EIR for Turbhe facility from USFDA

Pound speculative net longs climb further

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit rises 3.56% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 12 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story