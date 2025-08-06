Andhra Paper standalone net profit declines 23.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.54% to Rs 393.42 crore

Net profit of Andhra Paper declined 23.01% to Rs 21.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.54% to Rs 393.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 315.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.393.42315.898.5410.6655.0856.8529.1836.0321.3127.68

