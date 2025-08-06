Machhar Industries consolidated net profit declines 21.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.16% to Rs 3.51 crore

Net profit of Machhar Industries declined 21.43% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 25.16% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3.514.696.276.610.220.290.120.170.110.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News