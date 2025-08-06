Transrail Lighting consolidated net profit rises 104.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 82.52% to Rs 1637.06 crore

Net profit of Transrail Lighting rose 104.52% to Rs 105.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 51.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 82.52% to Rs 1637.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 896.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1637.06896.9012.1513.34161.4590.16146.8377.49105.8251.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News