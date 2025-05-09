Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aarti Industries consolidated net profit declines 27.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Aarti Industries consolidated net profit declines 27.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 9.93% to Rs 1949.00 crore

Net profit of Aarti Industries declined 27.27% to Rs 96.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 132.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.93% to Rs 1949.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1773.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.43% to Rs 331.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 416.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.13% to Rs 7271.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6371.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1949.001773.00 10 7271.006371.00 14 OPM %13.7516.02 -13.7515.27 - PBDT201.00224.00 -10 739.00773.00 -4 PBT88.00126.00 -30 305.00395.00 -23 NP96.00132.00 -27 331.00416.00 -20

First Published: May 09 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

