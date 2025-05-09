Aarti Industries consolidated net profit declines 27.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.93% to Rs 1949.00 croreNet profit of Aarti Industries declined 27.27% to Rs 96.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 132.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.93% to Rs 1949.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1773.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.43% to Rs 331.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 416.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.13% to Rs 7271.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6371.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content