Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Construction Company consolidated net profit declines 63.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Hindustan Construction Company consolidated net profit declines 63.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 22.53% to Rs 1373.70 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Construction Company declined 63.37% to Rs 90.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 245.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.53% to Rs 1373.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1773.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 76.45% to Rs 112.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 478.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.03% to Rs 5603.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7006.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1373.701773.13 -23 5603.377006.78 -20 OPM %21.00-6.63 -11.319.57 - PBDT195.59-223.53 LP 157.4931.98 392 PBT173.25-241.44 LP -6.49-73.12 91 NP90.08245.93 -63 112.63478.16 -76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Epsom Properties reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

DIC India standalone net profit declines 38.33% in the March 2025 quarter

S J S Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 25.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Larsen & Toubro consolidated net profit rises 25.05% in the March 2025 quarter

EPL consolidated net profit rises 412.56% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 09 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story