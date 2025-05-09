Hindustan Construction Company consolidated net profit declines 63.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.53% to Rs 1373.70 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Construction Company declined 63.37% to Rs 90.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 245.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.53% to Rs 1373.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1773.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 76.45% to Rs 112.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 478.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.03% to Rs 5603.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7006.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1373.701773.135603.377006.7821.00-6.6311.319.57195.59-223.53157.4931.98173.25-241.44-6.49-73.1290.08245.93112.63478.16

