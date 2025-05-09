Titan Company consolidated net profit rises 12.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.76% to Rs 13897.00 crore

Net profit of Titan Company rose 12.97% to Rs 871.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 771.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.76% to Rs 13897.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11229.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.55% to Rs 3337.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3496.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.23% to Rs 57143.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 46751.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

13897.0011229.0057143.0046751.0011.0610.619.9611.321401.001149.005228.005207.001218.00991.004535.004623.00871.00771.003337.003496.00

