Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Titan Company consolidated net profit rises 12.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Titan Company consolidated net profit rises 12.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 23.76% to Rs 13897.00 crore

Net profit of Titan Company rose 12.97% to Rs 871.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 771.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.76% to Rs 13897.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11229.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.55% to Rs 3337.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3496.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.23% to Rs 57143.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 46751.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales13897.0011229.00 24 57143.0046751.00 22 OPM %11.0610.61 -9.9611.32 - PBDT1401.001149.00 22 5228.005207.00 0 PBT1218.00991.00 23 4535.004623.00 -2 NP871.00771.00 13 3337.003496.00 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hindustan Construction Company consolidated net profit declines 63.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Epsom Properties reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

DIC India standalone net profit declines 38.33% in the March 2025 quarter

S J S Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 25.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Larsen & Toubro consolidated net profit rises 25.05% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 09 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story