Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Epsom Properties reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Epsom Properties reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Epsom Properties reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DIC India standalone net profit declines 38.33% in the March 2025 quarter

S J S Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 25.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Larsen & Toubro consolidated net profit rises 25.05% in the March 2025 quarter

EPL consolidated net profit rises 412.56% in the March 2025 quarter

G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit rises 74.19% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 09 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story