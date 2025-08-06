Andhra Petrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.42 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.13% to Rs 141.46 crore

Net loss of Andhra Petrochemicals reported to Rs 8.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 15.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.13% to Rs 141.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 129.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.141.46129.62-7.4214.92-5.7024.70-9.3121.08-8.4215.91

