Nazara Technologies Ltd up for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1392, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 53.72% in last one year as compared to a 1.26% slide in NIFTY and a 21.26% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Nazara Technologies Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1392, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 24603.95. The Sensex is at 80615.31, down 0.12%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has gained around 3.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1640.05, down 1.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 428.42 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

