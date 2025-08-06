Nazara Technologies Ltd up for third consecutive session

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1392, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 53.72% in last one year as compared to a 1.26% slide in NIFTY and a 21.26% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Nazara Technologies Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1392, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 24603.95. The Sensex is at 80615.31, down 0.12%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has gained around 3.66% in last one month.