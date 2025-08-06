NSA Doval heads to Moscow amid US-India tensions over Russian oil trade

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is set to hold high-level discussions with senior Russian officials in Moscow on 7 August 2025, with defence and security cooperation topping the agenda. The visit, though pre-scheduled, comes against a charged geopolitical backdrop, as tensions brew between New Delhi and Washington over Indias continued oil trade with Russia.

US President Donald Trump recently upped the ante, declaring he would impose very substantial hikes on the current 25% tariff on Indian goods. His criticism centres on Indias discounted oil imports from Russia, which he claims are indirectly funding the war effort and enabling India to resell the crude at hefty margins.