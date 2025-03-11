Andrew Yule & Company receives update in LT credit ratings

Andrew Yule & Company announced that AcuitRatings and Research has upgraded the long-term rating from 'ACUITC' (read as ACUITC) to 'ACUITB' (read as ACUITB) on the Rs. 28.26 crore bank facilities of Andrew Yule & Co. Ltd. (AYCL) and reaffirmed the short-term rating of 'ACUITA4' (read as ACUITA Four) on the Rs. 38.10 crore bank facilities of AYCL. The outlook is 'Stable'.

Acuite has assigned the long-term rating of 'ACUITB' (read as ACUITB) on the Rs. 86.38 crore bank facilities of AYCL and the short-term rating of 'ACUITA4' (read as ACUITA Four) on the Rs. 2.26 crore bank facilities of AYCL. The outlook is 'Stable'.

